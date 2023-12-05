Four UK Football players receive AP All-SEC honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the Kentucky Football team prepares for their bowl game, four Wildcats have been selected All-Southeastern Conference by The Associated Press.

On Monday, it was announced that running back Ray Davis and defensive lineman Deone Walker were named First Team All-SEC while wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and defensive back Maxwell were tabbed second-team all conference.

Davis ran for 1,066 yards, good enough for third in the league and his 13 rushing touchdowns were tied for second-best behind Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss. Last week, Davis declared for the NFL Draft.

Walker had 51 total tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks this season. Walker led the Wildcats in tackles for loss with 10.5.

Brown recorded a team-high 40 receptions for 439 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Tennessee native led the SEC and was second in the FBS in average return yards on a kickoff with 31.7. Brown was the only SEC player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

Hairston had five interceptions, fifth-most in the country. Hairston’s five interceptions this season also tied him for fifth-most in a single season in program history. Hairston also had the third-most tackles for Kentucky with 64.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.