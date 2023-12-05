Former Morehead State student killed in Osprey crash

When I reflect back on KoJo and my brief time with him, I am reminded of his warm and inviting nature he had about him. He was one of those people who was always smiling and had a glowing aura to him, that was appealing/attracting to everyone he encountered.

When I came in as a freshman I remember deciding I wanted to rush a fraternity but didn’t know where to begin. They had different meet n greet socials set into place for freshman to get the chance to know each fraternity. I made my rounds to all frats and what led me to join Sigma Phi Epsilon was how welcoming and inviting everyone was. The everyone I speak of was mostly led by Kojo and a few others. He went above and beyond to make the freshman guys who were rushing feel welcome and right at home. Although we had only just met he talked to me and included me in on the friend group as if I had been his lifelong friend. I always valued that about him the most. He was kind and just his funny normal self to everyone he encountered. Speaking of funny, he was a hoot. He was always cutting up and cracking jokes and would have us all laughing so hard our stomachs hurt. As a freshman, miles away from home, hardly knowing anyone that was very comforting.

Our fraternity was founded on what we called our three cardinal principles, which are virtue, diligence, and brotherly love. Kojo possessed all of those qualities and was a living example of the kind of man our frat wanted us to be. He stood for virtue. Although a cut up kind of guy, he was still very honest in all walks of life. He never put on any fronts or pretended to be someone he wasn’t. He was simply just himself always and you could take it or leave it, but everyone and I mean everyone loved him.

And brotherly love. He most definitely had this quality. Super loving to all, but when it came to his fraternity brothers there wasn’t a thing he wouldn’t have done for any of us. He treated us more like actual brothers and if you needed him, he would drop everything he was doing and be there for you in any way he could. I can say with confidence I am sure that is a quality he took on with him in all walks of life, especially with his fellow airmen he parted this life with. I’m sure it was live or die by those guys, no matter what because that is just who he was.

Also in regard to brotherly love, his sister Marley came to Morehead I believe the same year I did and boy was he excited when she got there. He was over the moon excited to introduce her to all his friends and brothers. The love they had for one another was undeniable. I have little sisters myself and have always considered myself a good big brother, however I can say for sure that seeing how Kody was with his little sister made me want to try to be an even better big brother. She has always admired the ground he walked on and he the same. He loved her dearly and I know for sure he’d literally do anything in this world for her and their momma. He was a momma’s boy too. His family was everything to him, especially the girls in his family. He was so honored to have them in his life.

I have to say, I knew Kojo would make something of himself in life, I just never was quite sure what. I knew he had all these great qualities about him and was loyal as loyal could be, but sometimes I wondered with how big of a cut up he was, if that might would hurt him later on in life. But… here we are in the present and when I saw a couple years back he was an airman serving our country, I couldn’t have been more proud. We touched base with one another here and there over the years, but all in all life had taken us our separate ways. However, it warmed my heart to see through social media how he had matured in life and accomplished the things he did. Now I know at heart, he was still his silly/goofy self, but I believe he learned time and place. He knew when to be serious and show his prominent qualities I mentioned before and then he knew when it was time to relax and enjoy the fruits of his labor and be his funny self.

I am heartbroken at his loss and haven’t been able to get his sister and family off my mind, but I am glad they were able to locate him and hopefully give his family the closure they so desperately need. And I am glad that his life didn’t go without purpose. He was doing something most would be way too scared to ever do and he most definitely didn’t pass away in vein. Although young, and taken way too soon, he departed from this life doing something he had always done in more ways than one and that is caring for the greater good of others.