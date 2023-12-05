Food City Flashback: Harlan earns first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship in school history

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan boys basketball won the 2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship for the first time in school history.

The Perry Central Commodores met the Harlan Green Dragons in the 2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic title game.

It started out all ‘Dores early on with Perry Central raining down threes and leading at halftime, 38-32.

However, in the second half, senior guard Kaleb McLendon sparked a 13-2 scoring run for the Green Dragons.

McLendon finished the game with a team-high 23 points and 7 threes, which would be enough to close out the championship game with a 66-56 Harlan win.

This was the Green Dragon’s first ever WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship.

