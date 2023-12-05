Death investigation in progress in Wayne County, W.Va.

By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police.

A deadly shooting happened in the Dunlow community of Wayne County, along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to a dispatcher at the West Virginia State Police post in Wayne.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 5. Investigators found Jason Perry dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Troopers say more arrests could be made at a later date.

