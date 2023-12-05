Appalachian higher education partnership receives STEM-related grant

Chemistry class equipment
Chemistry class equipment(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Virginia, University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are partnering to advance STEM education in rural Appalachia.

The partnership received a $100,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help apply the mission.

“Sometimes when you have lower income areas, they may not be aware of the opportunities that are afforded other institutions, which have more resources, and so, by being able to put together a grant proposal, we can level the playing field,” said Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College Professor Wheeler Conover.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Leaders plan to level the playing field by increasing support in several areas, while also opening up opportunities for students.

“Education, opening up these fields of knowledge about ‘where can I go, what can I do, how can I do it, what do I need to get there,’ and that’s what we want to help the students to realize,” said UVA-Wise Professor Karen Carter.

Carter said their next step involves connecting students with various STEM-related industries.

