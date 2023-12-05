Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 2

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Here are the Top 10 lists for both boys and girls high school basketball.

Boys high school basketball:

1. Harlan County (2-0)

2. Martin County (2-1)

3. Pikeville (0-1)

4. Corbin (0-0)

5. Perry Central (1-0)

6. Breathitt County (1-0)

7. Pike Central (0-1)

8. Floyd Central (2-0)

9. North Laurel (0-3)

10. Knott Central (4-0)

Girls high school basketball:

1. Pikeville (1-0)

2. Knott Central (2-1)

3. Knox Central (2-0)

4. Martin County (3-0)

5. Corbin (1-0)

6. Pulaski County (3-0)

7. Southwestern (2-1)

8. North Laurel (2-0)

9. Lawrence County (2-1)

10. Owsley County (0-1)

