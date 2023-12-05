Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 2
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Here are the Top 10 lists for both boys and girls high school basketball.
Boys high school basketball:
1. Harlan County (2-0)
2. Martin County (2-1)
3. Pikeville (0-1)
4. Corbin (0-0)
5. Perry Central (1-0)
6. Breathitt County (1-0)
7. Pike Central (0-1)
8. Floyd Central (2-0)
9. North Laurel (0-3)
10. Knott Central (4-0)
Girls high school basketball:
1. Pikeville (1-0)
2. Knott Central (2-1)
3. Knox Central (2-0)
4. Martin County (3-0)
5. Corbin (1-0)
6. Pulaski County (3-0)
7. Southwestern (2-1)
8. North Laurel (2-0)
9. Lawrence County (2-1)
10. Owsley County (0-1)
