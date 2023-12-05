Agreement reached for OUD medication access at EKY detention center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier, IV, announced the federal government reached an agreement with the Big Sandy Regional Jail Authority to make sure people with opioid use disorder receive medically-appropriate treatment.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits state and local governments from discriminating against people with disabilities and protects people in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD). Officials said this includes people taking OUD medication because of a medical provider.

“Eastern Kentucky has long been on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and our office remains committed to a comprehensive approach to fighting this public health crisis, including enforcement of the ADA’s requirements safeguarding treatment,” said U.S. Attorney Shier. “Considering the impact this crisis has had on our area, treatment must be a critical tool in our efforts to fight back. Access to medications that treat opioid use disorder saves lives, and we are pleased we were able to reach a settlement with the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center to better ensure access to this important treatment for the people in its custody.”

The settlement requires the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center (BSRDC) to change its policies to provide access to all three forms of FDA-approved medications to people with OUD. It also requires the detention center to make sure decisions about treatment are based on determinations from qualified medical personnel.

Officials said BSRDC will medically evaluate all people for OUD at the beginning of their time at the facility.

“It will ensure that individuals who were receiving OUD medication from a licensed treatment provider before their incarceration are continued on that medication,” officials explained.

The facility will also offer people with OUD the option to receive treatment with any FDA-approved OUD medication, even if they were not being treated with that medication before their time at the detention center.

“BSRDC will not change or discontinue an individual’s use of a particular OUD medication unless doing so is based on an individualized determination by a qualified medical provider. The jail also will not use incentives, rewards, or punishments to encourage or discourage individuals at the facility from receiving any particular OUD medication,” officials added.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.