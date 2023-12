(WYMT) - A top-ranked commit from the 2024 Kentucky football incoming class has decommited. Four-star linebacker Elijah Groves announced on social media Tuesday that he is reopening his recruitment.

Family and god got my back @er_football pic.twitter.com/W5Qjfe4yOn — Elijah Groves (@ElijahGroves6) December 5, 2023

Groves initially committed to be a Wildcat in July and was Mark Stoops’ sixth-highest-rated commit in his class.

