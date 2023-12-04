WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off

The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off with a match up between the Harlan County Black Bears and the Letcher County Cougars.

Knott County will face Martin County on its home court for the second game of the boys tournament beginning Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

The girls tournament will begin play on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. tip off between the Corbin Lady Redhounds and the Perry County Central Lady Commodores.

