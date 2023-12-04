UK WBB gets their second consecutive win over Tennessee Tech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats got their second win in a row over Tennessee Tech at home on Sunday, December 3.

The Cats outscored their opponent in the first and third period, ultimately winning by 6 points, 73-67.

UK was led by senior forward Ajae Petty, who led all scorers with 33 points.

Petty’s 33 points were combined with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.

This was a career-high performance for Petty in points and rebounds.

Former Shelby Valley Wildcat Cassidy Rowe did not score, but contributed 6 assists on the night.

UK will host Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

