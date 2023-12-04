Tracking some flakes by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A quick-hitting system could bring some snowflakes to portions of the region by late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures remain above freezing for most, so we are not expecting impacts.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

We are tracking some drier air to filter into the region tonight. As a result, we stay dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

The forecast remains busy on Tuesday. The first half of the day looks dry. However, we are tracking moisture to increase after lunchtime. Scattered showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs top out in the mid-40s.

Into Tuesday night, some people could see their first flakes of the season. Rain could change to a wintry mix, especially in the higher elevations and after midnight. Temperatures remain above freezing in the mid-30s, so we are not expecting big problems. However, a light dusting can not be ruled out in the grassy areas in the higher elevations.

Wintry Mix Possible Wednesday Before Drying Out

Wintry mix will linger into the first half of Wednesday, but again, temperatures will be above freezing, so widespread impacts are not expected. However, some black ice can not be ruled out in those higher peaks. Highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. We are trending drier and cooler into Wednesday night. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Drier conditions will continue on Thursday. Highs top out near average in the lower-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows tumble into the upper-30s.

Friday is also looking dry and partly sunny. Temperatures warm into the upper-50s, while lows only fall into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

We are giving you the First Alert for our next rainmaker for the weekend.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday under a cloudy sky.

Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-and-lower-60s, while lows fall into the mid-40s.

On Sunday, temperatures reach the lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Models are not in great agreement with this system right now. The GFS model is quicker and slightly weaker, while the European is slower and slightly stronger. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer.

