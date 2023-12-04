Stoops meets with media ahead of TaxSlayer Gator bowl

Clemson vs. UK at noon on Dec. 29
Clemson vs. UK at noon on Dec. 29(WYMT)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up to take on the Clemson Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

This marks a school-record eight consecutive bowl games for the Wildcats.

Before Mark Stoops spoke with members of the media, Kentucky Children’s Hospital announced $650,000 was raised from the Coaches with the Kids Foundation and was topped off with a gift to total $1.1 million.

After a week of meeting with players and coaches, Stoops said he was encouraged with his players, especially at a time when many student-athletes declare for the NFL or enter their names into the transfer portal.

“I came away from those meetings extremally encouraged with our players,” Stoops said. “Quiet a few want to come back and are making these decisions. It’s their story to tell whether they’re going to the NFL or coming back and playing in the bowl game or not. I can tell their response has been incredible. Our guys are excited about this bowl game, want to play in this bowl game and I think we will be pretty darn close to 100% in this bowl game.”

Kickoff for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is Dec. 29 at noon.

You can watch Mark Stoops weekly news conference below:

