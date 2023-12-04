Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus hosts Christmas Concert

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus Christmas Concert.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Director Jerry Wright said it is their largest chorus and is a great way to get people in the holiday spirit.

“It gives people an opportunity to come together with a large choir and sing music they probably never get to sing,” Wright said. “We also feel like it adds something to the community’s Christmas season.”

The chorus sung holiday classics such as We Need a Little Christmas, O Holy Night, and variations of Jingle Bells.

During the concert, community members got the chance to get involved and sing along with the chorus.

“Its all about harmony,” president Jane Rice Williams said. “We’re harmonizing up there, we’re harmonizing with the community it means everything.”

