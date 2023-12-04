Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus hosts Christmas Concert

Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual...
Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus Christmas Concert.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus Christmas Concert.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Director Jerry Wright said it is their largest chorus and is a great way to get people in the holiday spirit.

“It gives people an opportunity to come together with a large choir and sing music they probably never get to sing,” Wright said. “We also feel like it adds something to the community’s Christmas season.”

The chorus sung holiday classics such as We Need a Little Christmas, O Holy Night, and variations of Jingle Bells.

During the concert, community members got the chance to get involved and sing along with the chorus.

“Its all about harmony,” president Jane Rice Williams said. “We’re harmonizing up there, we’re harmonizing with the community it means everything.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
US 23 Snow
KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

Latest News

Kentucky River District Health Department
EKY health officials see increase in sickness
The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Road closed as Jackson FD battles house fire
Group walking for veteran and first responders suicide
Group walking more than 700 miles for Veteran suicide awareness
WYMT First Alert Weather
A few systems bring in cooler weather to the mountains