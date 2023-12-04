Somerset city worker seriously injured after parade

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky city worker was seriously injured Saturday evening, officials said.

Bruce Owens was hit by a car while cleaning up the city streets after Somerset’s popular Christmas parade, Mayor Alan Keck confirmed.

The Christmas parade was over, but some candy and debris remained in the road, and sanitation worker Bruce Owens was clearing it away from the road.

“And unfortunately during that clean up one of our beloved, and I mean beloved because he really is, was hit, he was struck by a vehicle,” said Keck.

Police said a driver said he did not see Owens’ reflective vest because of the backpack leaf blower he was wearing. Owens had multiple injuries. It is a blow to the city because of the kind person Owens is and the work he does.

“Doing what he always does. Cleaning up without a lot of accolades or credit and just trying to make our city beautiful and I know he wanted the streets clean, for folks to get to church without seeing the remnants of the parade,” the mayor added.

The mayor said Owens is extremely dedicated and always willing to go the extra mile. He said it is almost as if Bruce Owens can be at two places at the same time.

“I have said it you gave me 5 or 6 of him. You might be able to replace a whole department. That is how hard he works,” said Keck.

Owens was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then to a Lexington hospital.

Mayor Keck said Owens is the kind of person who always wants to pitch in to help. Now, others may be needed to help him.

“Just pray for Bruce. Pray for his family. There might be an opportunity for folks to help out and contribute. If that is case, stay tuned, he is someone that deserves any kind of benevolence he can get,” said Keck.

