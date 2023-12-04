Somerset city worker seriously injured after parade

Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was...
Police say the driver of the car that hit Owens said he did not see the worker until he was right on him and that his reflective vest was partially blocked by the leaf blower backpack.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky city worker was seriously injured Saturday evening, officials said.

Bruce Owens was hit by a car while cleaning up the city streets after Somerset’s popular Christmas parade, Mayor Alan Keck confirmed.

The Christmas parade was over, but some candy and debris remained in the road, and sanitation worker Bruce Owens was clearing it away from the road.

“And unfortunately during that clean up one of our beloved, and I mean beloved because he really is, was hit, he was struck by a vehicle,” said Keck.

Police said a driver said he did not see Owens’ reflective vest because of the backpack leaf blower he was wearing. Owens had multiple injuries. It is a blow to the city because of the kind person Owens is and the work he does.

“Doing what he always does. Cleaning up without a lot of accolades or credit and just trying to make our city beautiful and I know he wanted the streets clean, for folks to get to church without seeing the remnants of the parade,” the mayor added.

The mayor said Owens is extremely dedicated and always willing to go the extra mile. He said it is almost as if Bruce Owens can be at two places at the same time.

“I have said it you gave me 5 or 6 of him. You might be able to replace a whole department. That is how hard he works,” said Keck.

Owens was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then to a Lexington hospital.

Mayor Keck said Owens is the kind of person who always wants to pitch in to help. Now, others may be needed to help him.

“Just pray for Bruce. Pray for his family. There might be an opportunity for folks to help out and contribute. If that is case, stay tuned, he is someone that deserves any kind of benevolence he can get,” said Keck.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Crews investigating cause of Breathitt County house fire
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County

Latest News

Billy Hicks
‘He’s the best I’ve ever been around’: EKY community remembers legendary coach
The US commits to shutting down coal plants during COP28 in Dubai.
Ky. lawmakers respond to proposed commitment to shut down coal plants
DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead