Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up, this week is going to be a wild one when it comes to our weather pattern.

Today and Tonight

Mainly cloudy skies with widely scattered shower chances will be around both today and tonight. We will start the day in the upper 30s to low 40s for most locations, so you’ll probably need a hoodie or light jacket.

Keep your umbrella handy, because you will likely need it at some point. It won’t be an all-day washout rain, but enough for you to notice it. Highs will top out in the low 50s early this afternoon.

Tonight, a stray rain chance or two could hang around under mainly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

An approaching cold front has the potential to throw everything at us on Tuesday, especially the deeper into the day that we get. Scattered rain showers will pick up the deeper into the day that we get and as the cold air moves in overnight, have the potential to mix with snow in the higher elevations above 2,000 feet. Flakes will likely fly for a lot of folks in the border counties on Wednesday morning before the moisture moves out, but it will all depend on the air temperature where you are. Just a degree or two could make the difference on if you see flakes or sprinkles. Any accumulation would definitely be above 2,000 feet and it will most likely be light. It wouldn’t be WYMT Food City Mountain Classic week without a few flakes in the air!

Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday, drop into the low to mid 30s overnight and top out around 40° on Wednesday afternoon. As skies clear out Wednesday night, we will likely drop to around 30°.

Thursday and Friday look nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures getting back into the 50s and near 60° on Friday.

Late rain chances return on Saturday as temperatures top out in the low 60s. We’ll leave the second half of the weekend for another day once we get a little closer and we start to get a little more resolution.

Have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

