Reed Sheppard named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel Jaguar Reed Sheppard was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 4.

Sheppard averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game, while shooting 56.7% from the field in two games for the Wildcats last week.

Sheppard and No. 16 Kentucky will travel to Philadelphia to take on Penn on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.