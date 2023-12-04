Reed Sheppard named SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel Jaguar Reed Sheppard was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 4.

Sheppard averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game, while shooting 56.7% from the field in two games for the Wildcats last week.

Sheppard and No. 16 Kentucky will travel to Philadelphia to take on Penn on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN2.

