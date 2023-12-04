One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a crash in Rowan County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near exit 137 on Interstate 64.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2020 Chevy van traveling westbound.

Police believe the 40-year-old woman, who is not being identified until her next of kin and immediate family can be notified, lost control of the vehicle, left the road, hit and guardrail and then a tree. No one else was inside the car.

She was taken to St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
Peanut
WATCH: Dog starts every morning singing the national anthem
US 23 Snow
KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way this week
The clubhouse and restaurant at Creekside Golf Course were destroyed by fire early Monday...
Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant
DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual...
Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus hosts Christmas Concert