One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a crash in Rowan County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near exit 137 on Interstate 64.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2020 Chevy van traveling westbound.

Police believe the 40-year-old woman, who is not being identified until her next of kin and immediate family can be notified, lost control of the vehicle, left the road, hit and guardrail and then a tree. No one else was inside the car.

She was taken to St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

