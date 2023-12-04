Loud ‘boom’ believed to be related to fiery Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was flown to the hospital after a fiery crash in Rockcastle County.

According to a post on the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were called just before 10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Wilderness Road and Picnic Lane for a two-vehicle crash.

They say one of the vehicles was on fire when they got to the scene. We’re told they had to use 500 gallons of water to put out the fire.

The sheriff’s office says one person was flown to a hospital in Louisville for treatment. The person’s current condition is not known.

A loud boom many people reported hearing in the area is believed to be related to the crash, according to the fire department.

The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

