Ky. lawmakers respond to proposed commitment to shut down coal plants

The US commits to shutting down coal plants during COP28 in Dubai.
The US commits to shutting down coal plants during COP28 in Dubai.(Kamran Jebreili | AP)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced the United States will join nearly 60 other countries committing to shut down coal power plants.

This means the U.S. would build zero new coal plants and phase out existing.

“We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities. The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants,” said Kerry.

The is part of the Biden Administration’s decision to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement to WYMT:

Governor Andy Beshear also addressed the recent announcement in a statement to WYMT:

In 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration found about 68 percent of Kentucky’s utility-scale electricity net generation was coal-fired, that is the third-largest share of any state after West Virginia and Wyoming.

President of the Kentucky Coal Association Tucker Davis shared his thoughts:

Senator Rand Paul released the following statement to WYMT:

There is no released timeline to when all coal power plants will be phased out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Crews investigating cause of Breathitt County house fire
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County

Latest News

DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way this week