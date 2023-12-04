Ky. lawmakers respond to proposed commitment to shut down coal plants

Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced the United States will join nearly 60 other countries committing to shut down coal power plants.
This means the U.S. would build zero new coal plants and phase out existing.
“We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities. The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants,” said Kerry.
The is part of the Biden Administration’s decision to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance.
In 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration found about 68 percent of Kentucky’s utility-scale electricity net generation was coal-fired, that is the third-largest share of any state after West Virginia and Wyoming.
There is no released timeline to when all coal power plants will be phased out.