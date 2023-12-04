Ky. lawmakers respond to proposed commitment to shut down coal plants

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced the United States will join nearly 60 other countries committing to shut down coal power plants.

This means the U.S. would build zero new coal plants and phase out existing.

“We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities. The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants,” said Kerry.

The is part of the Biden Administration’s decision to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement to WYMT:

“This decision is simply the Biden Administration’s latest attempt to put the nail in the coffin of Kentucky coal, along with any hope of affordable energy and reliable power grids here at home. While China and our other competitors continue to scale up coal production, Democrats in Washington unilaterally disarm from affordable and reliable American-made energy, hemorrhaging more jobs and job creators in the process. President Biden’s all-out war on fossil fuels only compounds the pain of decades-high inflation and makes life even harder for families in Kentucky and across America. More expensive power, fewer jobs, and more blackouts – when we need these everyday essentials most – are their prescription for America.”

Governor Andy Beshear also addressed the recent announcement in a statement to WYMT:

“Climate change is real, but the way we address it has to be reasonable and has to work. With the energy demands of so many green projects, we should be careful about removing any current means of energy production.”

In 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration found about 68 percent of Kentucky’s utility-scale electricity net generation was coal-fired, that is the third-largest share of any state after West Virginia and Wyoming.

President of the Kentucky Coal Association Tucker Davis shared his thoughts:

“Proposals to end coal usage in the United States are both dangerous and ignorant. Coal remains the most consistent, reliable energy source and politicians who wish to do away with it will hurt our most vulnerable with unaffordable energy rates. In every instance a coal plant has been closed, we have seen record breaking increases in costs for consumers. The folks peddling these ideas simply do not care about the average person, the average homeowner or any in American who pays an electric bill. Though, these are the same people who fly in on private jets from across the globe and yet claim to care about reducing their own emissions. It should not surprise us that they are out-of-touch and ignorant to the needs of an average American and Kentuckian. A rapid transition away from coal to please radical activists is the last thing our country, or Kentucky, needs.”

Senator Rand Paul released the following statement to WYMT:

“The Biden Administration is continuing the war on coal that the Obama Administration started. Americans are paying the price for woke policies that abandon dependable sources of energy. Last year in Kentucky, Winter Storm Elliot left many families without power on Christmas Eve because there was not enough energy to meet demand. It is time the Biden Administration ensure the American people can keep the lights on before shuttering necessary coal and fossil fuel plants.”

There is no released timeline to when all coal power plants will be phased out.

