Knott County Central ready to host WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

B.B. King Court
B.B. King Court(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Central High School is once again playing host to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The school has hosted the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic 24 times in the past, including the first one in 1988.

”You know, we’re excited to host. We’re excited to have fans from across the mountains in here this week, and coaches and the teams. Hopefully, they’ll enjoy their time in Knott County and Hindman here, and we’ll put on a good tournament for them,” said Knott County Central Athletic Director Justin Amburgey.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Not only is the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic celebrating athletics but also academics in Eastern Kentucky.

More than 2,200 academic scholarships adding up to more than $5 million have been awarded to students over the years.

“I just think it’s a way to showcase our academic side as well as the athletics in Eastern Kentucky,” said Knott County Central Principal Bobby Pollard.

Knott County Central will also be showcasing a new court, B.B. King Court, which was installed last season after the July 2022 flood heavily damaged the original floor.

