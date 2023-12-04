Kentucky back at No. 16 in Week 5 AP men’s basketball poll

Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks over UNC Wilmington's Nick Farrar, right, during the first...
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks over UNC Wilmington's Nick Farrar, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the sixteenth spot in the week five Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

The Cats defeated No. 8 Miami, 95-73, for their largest top-10 victory in 22 years. However, the historical outing was followed by an 80-73 upset by UNC-Wilmington.

Arizona has climbed to the top of the poll after a 82-55 win over Colgate.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Arizona

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Marquette

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. Florida Atlantic

12. Texas

13. Colorado State

14. BYU

15. Miami (FL)

16. Kentucky

17. Tennessee

18. James Madison

19. Oklahoma

20. Illinois

21. Texas A&M

22. Duke

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. San Diego State

