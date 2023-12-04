Kentucky back at No. 16 in Week 5 AP men’s basketball poll
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the sixteenth spot in the week five Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
The Cats defeated No. 8 Miami, 95-73, for their largest top-10 victory in 22 years. However, the historical outing was followed by an 80-73 upset by UNC-Wilmington.
Arizona has climbed to the top of the poll after a 82-55 win over Colgate.
Here is the top 25 list:
1. Arizona
2. Kansas
3. Houston
4. Purdue
5. UConn
6. Baylor
7. Gonzaga
8. Marquette
9. North Carolina
10. Creighton
11. Florida Atlantic
12. Texas
13. Colorado State
14. BYU
15. Miami (FL)
16. Kentucky
17. Tennessee
18. James Madison
19. Oklahoma
20. Illinois
21. Texas A&M
22. Duke
23. Wisconsin
24. Clemson
25. San Diego State
