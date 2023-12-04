‘He’s the best I’ve ever been around’: EKY community remembers legendary coach

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities across Eastern Kentucky are mourning the loss of Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in KHSAA history.

Hicks was born and raised in Harlan County, attending Evarts High School where he would later start coaching in 1978.

In 1983, he became the coach at Harlan High School.

“I got hired here as a teacher in 83, 84 school year and he had just became the head coach. So, I was his freshman coach the three years that he was here at Harlan before he went on to Corbin,” said former head coach Kevin Ball.

Three years later, when Hicks left to coach at Corbin, Ball took over.

He said his coaching style was influenced by Hicks.

“Obviously, that was big shoes to fill but, I felt like he was the only coach that I ever worked under. So, a lot of the stuff I did my first year here and all of my years coaching here, I had really gotten from him,” he explained.

Not only did Hicks influence players and coaches, he also influenced his nephew, Jim Hicks, to become a coach.

Jim is currently the head coach for the Johnson Central girls’ basketball team.

“Growing up, watching him coach, that inspired me and I knew that that’s what I wanted to do and I was so fortunate to be able to work under him at Scott County and learn under him. He’s the best, he’s the best I’ve ever been around,” said Jim.

As great as Billy was on the court, he was even greater off of it.

“He’s one of the most humble people I’ve ever been around. You can be around him and never know that he was a basketball coach. You’d never know he was the winningest coach of all time in Kentucky because he would never bring it up,” he explained. “He was more than an uncle. Billy was like a dad to me, he was my best friend. We talked on the phone every day.”

Jim said his uncle never forgot his Eastern Kentucky roots.

“Billy’s a true Eastern Kentucky mountain guy. The mountains mean so much to Billy, his home was in Georgetown and he resides in Georgetown, but Eastern Kentucky, Harlan County, Corbin, was always going to be special to him,” he said.

John Henson with Harlan County Sports said he first met Billy when he was just beginning as a coach at Evarts.

Adding he was inspired by him then and even more now.

“He was always proud of being from Ages and being from Harlan County and always made me proud that I was a Harlan Countian also because of all the things he accomplished,” said Henson.

Ball said his relationship with players off and on the court showed how much he cared about them.

“He worked them hard as far as a coach goes, but they knew that he cared about them and sometimes he would have them all over to his house for a chili dinner and things like that. So, I think that it’d be hard to find, at least from here, a player that had something negative to say,” he explained.

Corbin High School basketball head coach Tony Pietrowski played under Hicks and coached alongside him at Corbin.

My first memory of Coach Hicks was as a middle schooler. He came into Corbin and brought with him an exciting brand of basketball. Once I made it to the high school ranks he took me in and treated me like a son. It wasn’t uncommon for him to meet me for individual workouts and then take me fishing afterwards. He had an uncanny ability to instill confidence into his player and that translated itself in the way we played. He was a fiery, fierce competitor that gave it everything he had. Most all know the amazing accomplishments he achieved on the floor, but he was so much more than that. He changed numerous kids lives and has left a last legacy on numerous of us. He will be sorely missed throughout the state of Kentucky and abroad.

