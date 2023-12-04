Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The winningest coach in Kentucky basketball has died.

Our sister station WKYT reports the Scott County Coroner said an ambulance was called to Billy Hicks’ home after 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a Georgetown hospital, where he later died. The coroner says the cause of death appears to be natural causes.

Hicks was born in Harlan County. He spent 38 years coaching high school boys basketball in the state. 25 of those years were spent at Scott County High School.

This is a developing story.

