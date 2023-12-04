Group walking more than 700 miles for Veteran suicide awareness

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the goal of, ending suicide among first responders and veterans, in mind a group of people from Parris Island, SC is walking to Cincinnati, OH.

John Preston and some of his close friends began their journey on Nov. 11, walking 22 miles per day.

He said they are carrying 50 lbs of his brother’s belongings, a police officer and veteran who died by suicide in 2016. Taking them to Cincinnati where they are from.

“And we carry the 50 pounds together. So, one pack is 50 pounds, but we spread that weight out amongst all of us so that we can help each other out,” he said.

Preston said having a support system around him is what helps take the pain of walking 22 miles each day easier.

“I’m a broken-hearted little brother man, like every day, I’m a brokenhearted little brother and I have to carry that struggle with me and we’re showing the world that,” he explained. “It’s wild, it’s wild. My wife has been walking with me every step. My personal friend that I grew up with, Isaac Chandler is also walking every step.”

He said they’re spreading the message to end suicide along the way.

“These are our country’s heroes, these are literally our country’s heroes. The veterans, the first responders, these are the people who run and jump in front of things for everyone else. They’re the people that try to hold their whole family up and we... We need help sometimes,” he said.

He said spreading awareness isn’t enough.

“Now there’s knowledge... What do we do with knowledge? So, the goal is to encourage people to find help and whatever that is. That might not be a 40 in Therapy, that might not be sitting and talking to someone. That might be going and walking across the country. But whatever it is that’s gonna make your heart feel right, do that,” said Preston.

He added that their life has changed for the better because of this walk.

“It’s been, I mean, the three of us that are walking and the crew that is with us... Our life is different and it’ll be different forever because of this. So, it’s just been amazing that people have come to share and be a part of it,” he explained.

Preston said they are filming a documentary on their journey.

You can keep up with him on his website.

