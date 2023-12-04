Food City Flashback: Perry Central hits buzzer beater to advance to finals

Food City Flashback
Food City Flashback(WYMT)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic brought one of the most memorable shots in its 36-year history.

The semifinals saw the Perry County boys basketball team taking on Trent Noah and the Harlan County Black Bears.

With less than three seconds in the game, the Commodores found themselves down one point with a trip to the finals on the line.

On an inbound pass under the basket, Rydge Beverly rattled home a corner three to send Perry Central to the championship game.

For more information about the 2022 semifinal game, click here.

To relive the memorable three-pointer, tune into WYMT tonight at 6 p.m.

