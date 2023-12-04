Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant

The clubhouse and restaurant at Creekside Golf Course were destroyed by fire early Monday...
The clubhouse and restaurant at Creekside Golf Course were destroyed by fire early Monday morning.(Ryan Epling)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overnight fire has destroyed the clubhouse and restaurant at Creekside Golf Course.

The flames were visible from miles away overnight. The fire started a little before 1 Monday morning at the golf course, which is in the Lavalette area of Wayne County.

Dispatchers say they have received no word from the scene if anyone was inside when the fire started. Flames could be seen more than 6 hours after the fire began.

