Fans travel from all over to see ‘What’s Poppin’ at Jack Harlow concert
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fans traveled from across the Commonwealth and beyond to see Jack Harlow’s No Place Like Home Tour at Rupp Arena on Sunday.

Harlow’s fans or “missionaries” as they are called, like Adriana Sclafani and Mikayla Kershaw, came to the Bluegrass from Connecticut to watch ‘Young Harleezy’ perform.

“I love him so much, like I went to see Jack in 2020 and it changed my life, like my sign, I did write my college essay about him,” Sclafani said.

Not only are fans traveling ‘First Class’ to see Harlow’s last concert of the tour, they are also camping out to get the best spot.

Marie Lampros, Kate Bohlmann and Max Easterling said they have been sitting outside Rupp Arena for nearly five hours.

“This is the last concert of this tour, and its kind of like the biggest stadium, so I think everyone knows this is gonna be a good show,” Bohlmann said.

“I think its also, I’ve been to a lot of concerts and I just love the atmosphere,” Easterling added. “I’ve travelled for concerts too and I think no matter where you have to travel to, you can always feel at home with a group of people that love a certain person and you are able to like, experience and hear the live music all together.”

For Kentucky natives like Brooke and Sarah Sherrard, a concert series ‘Like This’ takes on a whole new meaning.

“I feel like its just so cool that he still remembers where he’s from, and I love too that he moved back to Louisville, like he was always representing his city and his state and its just really dope that he did this sort of a tour,” Sarah Sherrard said.

The concert also featured donation tables for the Jack Harlow Foundation, with hopes of collecting pajamas for kids who need them.

