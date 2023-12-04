EKY health officials see increase in sickness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As illnesses increase across the region, officials are urging folks to take extra precautions.

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director, Scott Lockard said they are seeing an increase in flu, strep throat, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

He said it’s important to stay home if you or your child is sick.

“And if you are sick, or someone else, your child is sick, by all means, please keep your child home from school, please stay home from work if at all possible because that helps to prevent the spread of the illness. If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go out and spread the illness to others,” he explained.

Lockard said washing your hands regularly and not sneezing or coughing in your hands can help slow the spread.

He said it’s important also to stay up to date with vaccinations.

