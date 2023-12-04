DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike

DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - DHL Teamsters at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport could head to the picket line any day after voting 98 percent in favor of a strike.

According to the Teamster’s website, the vote gives the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee the right to call a work stoppage if DHL fails to come to terms on a fair contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers.

CVG is DHL’s largest hub in North America. The company’s ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April and since July, their negotiating committee has been seeking a contract that includes improved pay and working conditions.

“DHL Teamsters deserve a strong contract now. Our hardworking members know the value of their labor and they are ready to withhold it if DHL doesn’t get serious about remedying its bad behavior and bargaining a fair contract,” said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. “This company needs to stop wasting time and come to an agreement that respects these skilled and dedicated Teamsters. If not, DHL will be leaving workers with no choice but to strike.”

Negotiators say that DHL’s demands disrespect workers and fail to address unfair labor practices.

The local teamsters union has filed unfair labor practice charges against the logistics hub.

“Our members are fed up with the company’s stall tactics. The members have voted and are prepared to walk. DHL will not get away with denying working people good wages and safe conditions on the job,” said Bill Davis, President of Local 100. “If DHL continues to drag their feet, they will inflict a work stoppage on themselves.”

According to local Teamsters’ members, representatives at DHL told them they would not schedule negotiations with the union until after Dec. 7.

Should a strike become necessary, the union recently authorized an increase in strike benefits for DHL-CVG workers.

