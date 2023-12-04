Crews investigating cause of Breathitt County house fire

The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.(Jackson Fire Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE 9:33 p.m.***

Officials have reopened the road to local traffic as crews are still on the scene.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

The Jackson Fire Department posted on Facebook warning community members in Breathitt County to avoid Railroad Street in Jackson.

The fire department is battling a house fire and said they need people to avoid the area so they can work.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
Peanut
WATCH: Dog starts every morning singing the national anthem
US 23 Snow
KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

Latest News

DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way this week
Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual...
Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus hosts Christmas Concert
Group walking for veteran and first responders suicide
Group walking more than 700 miles for Veteran suicide awareness
Kentucky River District Health Department
EKY health officials see increase in sickness