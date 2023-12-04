Crews investigating cause of Breathitt County house fire
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE 9:33 p.m.***
Officials have reopened the road to local traffic as crews are still on the scene.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
The Jackson Fire Department posted on Facebook warning community members in Breathitt County to avoid Railroad Street in Jackson.
The fire department is battling a house fire and said they need people to avoid the area so they can work.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.