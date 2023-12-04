In case you missed it, check out our DQ Boys Roundball Top 10 Preview Show!

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball season is here! Check out our full mountain top 10 revel from 10-1 in our DQ Boys Roundball Top 10 show below.

Intro, teams 10 and 9:

Teams 8 and 7.

Teams 6 and 5.

Teams 4 and 3.

Teams 2 and 1.

Coaching Changes, WYMT Pre-season Top-10 players, WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Preview.

Final thoughts.

