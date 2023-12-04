6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
US 23 Snow
KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
Hundreds of community members gathered at First Baptist Church in London for the annual...
Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus hosts Christmas Concert