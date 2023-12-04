2023-24 college football bowl schedule, games, scores, dates, TV channels, kickoff times, locations

By Dean Straka (CBS) -The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The CFP semifinals return to New Year’s Day, with the Rose Bowl (No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama) and Sugar Bowl (No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas) appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP’s implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

