2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
THE HAZARD NATIVE WAS ALSO A 2 TIME ALL AMERICAN AND A MEMBER OF THE 19-58 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS...
Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored in second half vs UNCW
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics

Latest News

The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Road closed as Jackson FD battles house fire
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
It’s Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates after a win against Georgia after the...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out
Group walking for veteran and first responders suicide
Group walking more than 700 miles for Veteran suicide awareness