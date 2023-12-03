WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, December 2, 2023
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime, we recap Bell County’s state championship try at Kroger Field, show highlights from Kentucky’s game against UNC-Wilmington in Rupp and check out high school basketball games from across the mountains.
Segment 1: Bell County highlights from the Class 3A State Championship game & Class 3A Coach and Player of the Year Awards.
Segment 2: UK men’s basketball game vs. UNC-Wilmington & local college basketball scores.
Segment 3: High school basketball highlights and scores.
