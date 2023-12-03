South Laurel High School hosts Lisa Collins Classic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, South Laurel High School paid tribute to a legendary figure in the community. The school hosted the second annual Lisa Collins Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Collins, who died last year at the age of 59, played for Laurel County High School from 1974 to 1980. The 1980 Kentucky Miss Basketball winner helped lead Laurel County to three consecutive state titles, from 1977 to 1979. As a freshman, Collins hit two free throws in the final seconds to propel the Lady Cardinals to their first-ever state title in 1977.

From 1977 to 1980, Laurel County recorded a 73-game win streak, the longest winning streak in Kentucky High School Girls’ Basketball history.

Collins scored 1,840 points and snagged 401 rebounds during her time at Laurel County.

After graduating from Laurel County, the 1980 Parade Magazine First Team All-American continued her basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Collins helped lead the Lady Kats to an SEC Championship in 1982 and finished with 952 points during her collegiate career. She was inducted into the first class of the Laurel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Centennial Class in 2017.

Before South Laurel’s game against Ballard on Saturday, another former Laurel County great was recognized.

Sharon Garland was also a member of Laurel County’s state title run during the late 1970′s. Garland scored 2,130 points in her high school career and was named a Parade All-American in 1979.

“It is just another wonder evening, came to celebrate Lisa Collins, she is a big reason why we won three state championships,” Garland said. “I did not expect to be honored but it is the greatest honor to be honored by your fellow Laurel Countians and your former teammates and I cannot think of a nicer way to celebrate my basketball career than that.”

Garland went on to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky being transferring to Western Kentucky University.

Some of Garland’s achievements include being inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame, and Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

University of Kentucky Basketball legend Valerie Still was also in attendance. Still is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points.

