REPORT: Kentucky will play an ACC opponent in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

UK finished the season at 7-5 with a win over Louisville in the 2023 Governor’s Cup.

This season marks the Cats eighth consecutive bowl-game appearance, setting a new school record.

According to Action Network, UK’s opponent in the Gator Bowl will be an ACC team.

The Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN.

We will update this story with more information as it arrives.

