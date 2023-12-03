REPORT: Kentucky will play an ACC opponent in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

UK finished the season at 7-5 with a win over Louisville in the 2023 Governor’s Cup.

This season marks the Cats eighth consecutive bowl-game appearance, setting a new school record.

According to Action Network, UK’s opponent in the Gator Bowl will be an ACC team.

The Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN.

We will update this story with more information as it arrives.

