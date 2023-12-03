No. 6 Breathitt County takes down No. 2 Martin County in the DJ Begley Classic nightcap

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sixth-ranked Breathitt County Bobcats defeated the second-ranked Martin County Cardinals, 84-79, in their season opener at the DJ Begley Classic in Memorial Gym in Hazard on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It was a high-scoring game from the start with both teams getting turnovers and finishing at the rim on the other end.

The first quarter would end in Breathitt County’s favor, leading 20-13.

The Bobcats began to break away after Jaxon Hamilton and Austin Sperry knocked down a few triples. There was also another great and-one play made by Braxton Terry off of a no-look pass made by Sperry.

The half was capped off with Hamilton bringing down a board, putting the ball behind his back to go past a defender, and then throwing it up to Sperry for an alley-oop.

Breathitt County led at the halftime break, 42-34.

The Bobcats went on to win, 84-79.

No. 6 Breathitt County is set to face No. 10 Knott Central on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott Central High School.

No. 2 Martin County will host Lee County on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a house fire in Martin Co.
Names of Martin Co. house fire victims released
Pikeville wins their third-straight title -- the program's fourth state title in the past five...
Pikeville football closes 2023 season with second three-peat in school history
Bell County vs. Christian Academy Louisville in the 2023 Class 3A State Football Championship...
Bell County falls to CAL in Class 3A State Championship
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match...
How to Watch NCAA Volleyball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, November 30
A device called a Flipper Zero brought by a student has given one Tennessee school trouble.
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics

Latest News

DJ Begley Classic, Memorial Gym -- Sat. Dec. 2, 2023
Knott Central avoids 18-point Pike Central comeback scare to improve to four straight wins
Floyd Central and Paintsville play in the Wheelwright Gymnasium for a "throwback" game.
Floyd Central downs Painstville in “throwback” game at Wheelwright Gym
Bell County vs. Christian Academy Louisville in the 2023 Class 3A State Football Championship...
Bell County falls to CAL in Class 3A State Championship
Perry Central vs. Magoffin
Perry Central picks up first win of season, beating Magoffin in DJ Begley Classic
Hazard vs. Owlsey County
Hazard takes down Owsley County at home