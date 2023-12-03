No. 6 Breathitt County takes down No. 2 Martin County in the DJ Begley Classic nightcap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sixth-ranked Breathitt County Bobcats defeated the second-ranked Martin County Cardinals, 84-79, in their season opener at the DJ Begley Classic in Memorial Gym in Hazard on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It was a high-scoring game from the start with both teams getting turnovers and finishing at the rim on the other end.

The first quarter would end in Breathitt County’s favor, leading 20-13.

The Bobcats began to break away after Jaxon Hamilton and Austin Sperry knocked down a few triples. There was also another great and-one play made by Braxton Terry off of a no-look pass made by Sperry.

The half was capped off with Hamilton bringing down a board, putting the ball behind his back to go past a defender, and then throwing it up to Sperry for an alley-oop.

Breathitt County led at the halftime break, 42-34.

The Bobcats went on to win, 84-79.

No. 6 Breathitt County is set to face No. 10 Knott Central on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott Central High School.

No. 2 Martin County will host Lee County on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

