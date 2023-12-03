Maddox Huff reaches 1K points club at Harlan County

Maddox Huff
Maddox Huff(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County junior guard Maddox Huff was honored before the Black Bears’ home opener against Ashland Blazer for reaching 1,000 career points.

Huff reached this milestone last season in the 13th region tournament.

The 1,000-point club member has embarked on his junior season with the Black Bears, a mountain team with deep postseason aspirations.

Huff and the Black Bears have a 2-0 record so far in the season with wins over Jackson County and Ashland Blazer.

Harlan County was ranked number one in the Boys Basketball Alice Lloyd College Preseason Mountain Top 10 list.

The Black Bears will face Letcher Central on Monday, Dec 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott Central High School.

