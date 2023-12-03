KYTC gives tips on how to prepare for the winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With winter right around the corner and Dec. 1 the start of meteorological winter, officials are sharing tips to stay safe on the road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is gearing up for the busy season.

“We’re coming on the cusp of winter and as always, the transportation cabinet, we want people to be safe, we want you to be prepared. We’re already preparing, getting our salt and our brine and everything ready to get our roads clear,” said District 12 Public Information Officer Shantana Woodward.

She said folks should go ahead and start making kits to keep in their cars.

“We want you to have a little winter preparedness kit in your car that might consist of a coat, maybe a little blanket, some jumper cables, some nonperishable food items, things like that that you can keep in your car just in case you get caught in a snow and ice event and you wasn’t able to travel for a little while,” she explained.

Woodward said it is important to give yourself enough time to drive in snow or icy conditions.

“Know that when snow is down, when ice is down, when there’s a possibility of black ice, anything like this, know that if it normally takes you 20 minutes to get there, give yourself an extra 15 minutes or more to get there,” she said.

She said when in doubt, stay home.

“There’s time when we tell people, ‘Do not get on the roads.’ And sometimes people do and then they end up getting stuck,” said Woodward. “We ask people to take it seriously. If we say, ‘Hey, don’t get on the roads right now.’ We’re telling you that we have first-hand accounts of what that looks like.”

She said you can find delays and road conditions by visiting their website.

For more information on Winter Weather Awareness Week, click here.

