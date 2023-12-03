Knott Central avoids 18-point Pike Central comeback scare to improve to four straight wins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season after an 46-43 victory in the DJ Begley Classic at Memorial Gym in Hazard on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Patriots led at the end of a low-scoring first quarter, 5-4.

Pike Central would capture their first lead of the game after Kaden Crum infiltrated Knott Central’s zone defense with a bounce pass to Peyton Owens, who made a hop-step dribble move in the lane and finished, 10-7.

The Patriots striked back with back-to-back threes from Hunter Haddix, eventually ending the first half leading, 15-10.

In the third quarter, Pike Central could hardly buy a bucket and Knott Central took advantage, drawing multiple foul calls when they drove down the lane.

Knott Central would break away to close the third period leading, 34-18.

At one point in the fourth quarter, the Patriots led by 18 points, 40-22, before Pike Central put a run together that brought it to within two points with 17 seconds left.

A Pike Central foul call would give Knott Central enough to knock down one free throw and avoid the scare with a 46-43 win.

However, Knott Central boys’ basketball head coach Casey Huff was not delighted with the Patriots near fourth quarter fall.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Huff said. “Hats off to Pike Central, they never quit and fought to come back and we did what losing teams do. We gave up buckets down the stretch, we didn’t hit free throws, we didn’t value the basketball, and we’re blessed that we came out on the other side of it.”

Huff knows this team has high aspirations and performances like the one from this game will not lead to success in the future.

“Until we put the ball in the peach basket, which is how Naismith designed it, we’re not going to be a regional contender,” Huff said. “We’ve got things to clean up. The good news is they played hard and we got the dub and we’re going to learn from it and move on.”

No. 10 Knott Central will go on to face No. 2 Martin County in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Pike Central will host Grundy (VA) on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

