Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.
UK finished the season at 7-5 with a win over Louisville in the 2023 Governor’s Cup.
This season marks the Cats eighth consecutive bowl-game appearance, setting a new school record.
UK’s opponent in the Gator Bowl will be the Clemson Tigers, who finished their season at 8-4.
The Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.