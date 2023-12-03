Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

UK finished the season at 7-5 with a win over Louisville in the 2023 Governor’s Cup.

This season marks the Cats eighth consecutive bowl-game appearance, setting a new school record.

UK’s opponent in the Gator Bowl will be the Clemson Tigers, who finished their season at 8-4.

The Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 29 at noon on ESPN.

