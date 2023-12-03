Georgia tumbles out of top five in AP Top 25 Poll

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard...
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan now leads college football in the new AP top 25 poll.

Georgia fell from number one to number six on the list after a 27-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The rest of the top four rounds out with the second-ranked Washington Huskies, Texas ranked third, and FSU at fourth.

Louisville falls to number 16 spot after their loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship game.

Here is the full top 25 list:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. SMU

18. Liberty

19. North Carolina State

20. Iowa

21. Oregon State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Tulane

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee

