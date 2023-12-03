Georgia tumbles out of top five in AP Top 25 Poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan now leads college football in the new AP top 25 poll.
Georgia fell from number one to number six on the list after a 27-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The rest of the top four rounds out with the second-ranked Washington Huskies, Texas ranked third, and FSU at fourth.
Louisville falls to number 16 spot after their loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship game.
Here is the full top 25 list:
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Notre Dame
16. Louisville
17. SMU
18. Liberty
19. North Carolina State
20. Iowa
21. Oregon State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Tulane
24. James Madison
25. Tennessee
