Four mountain teams come away with victories on day two of Lisa Collins Classic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two-game session on Friday, the second annual Lisa Collins Classic resumed with a five-game slate on Saturday.

In the first contest, Harlan fell to Wayne County, 63-60.

Pineville came out on top against Mercer County in game two, 58-39. Senior Nadine Johnson led the way for Pineville with a team-high 23 points. Sophomore Rachel Johnson notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Lady Lions improved to 3-0 with the victory.

After falling to Boyd County in their season opener, Jackson County defeated Danville, 70-52. The Lady Generals were led by senior Kylee Shannon and junior Abby Gilbert, who both had a game-high 20 points.

For the second straight day, Southwestern played in the classic, taking on West Jessamine after knocking off Frankfort on Friday. Junior Molden’s squad is now 2-1 after back-to-back victories including a 55-52 win against the Colts. Southwestern trailed West Jessamine, 32-22 at halftime but outscored the Colts by 13 in the second half.

In the nightcap, South Laurel toppled Ballard, 72-52.

