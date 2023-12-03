Former UK All-American & 1958 National Champion Johnny Cox honored before tip-off vs UNCW

By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard native Johnny Cox was honored before the start of No. 12 Kentucky’s home game against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Cox was helped out to the center of the floor on his wheelchair and honored pregame.

The Hazard native was a two-time All-American and a member of the 1958 National Championship under Hall of Fame UK basketball coach Adolph Rupp.

During his time as a Cat, Cox scored 1,461 points and brought down 1,004 rebounds.

At Hazard High School, Cox led the Bulldogs to the state championship in 1955.

Cox’s jersey number, 24, was retired in February of 1997.

We will show video of Cox in Lexington tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

The video will be uploaded to our site as soon as possible afterwards.

