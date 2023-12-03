Floyd Central downs Painstville in “throwback” game at Wheelwright Gym

(WYMT) - Stepping inside the historic Wheelwright Gymnasium is like traveling back in time, especially when Floyd Central hosts Painstville in a throwback game as part of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall Fame’s Glory Road Site tour around the mountains.

Before the Tigers and the Jaguars -- who adopted the old Wheelwright basketball jerseys, name and school mascot of the Trojans -- tipped off, former Wheelwright basketball players from the 1961 and 1970 15th Regional Championship teams were honored inside a packed gymnasium. The next generation of Floyd Central basketball players shook hands with the former players who paved the road for them.

At halftime of the game, the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF) deemed Wheelwright Gymnasium a Glory Road Historical Site.

After a live band performed several throwback tunes, the Tigers and the new-look “Trojans” (AKA the Jaguars) tipped off. Paintsville went on a scoring run to start period one, but the “Trojans” quickly added a memorable performance to a memorable night with several clutch three-pointers from sophomore guard Chris Spriggs and sophomore forward Dylan Boyd.

The “Trojans” led 28-20 going into halftime, and they would tack on a few more in the second half to take a 65-51 win over the Tigers.

Floyd Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will be back in action during the WYMT Mountain Classic on De. 5.

For the Tigers, they travel back home to host Morgan County on Dec. 4.

