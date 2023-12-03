A few systems bring in cooler weather to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of a soggy Saturday across the mountains, we’ve seen drier conditions on this Sunday. However, the drier weather will not last much longer as a series of systems are set to sweep across the Ohio Valley over the next few days and will bring us cooler temperatures and a few rounds of precipitation.

The Next 48 Hours

Tonight we stay dry with partly cloudy skies and lows near the 40 mark. Winds will be a bit gust from the west from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Our next storm system, a cold front enters the mountains on Monday. With it comes a few afternoon and evening showers as temperatures top out in the lower 50s. Going into the overnight Monday into Tuesday those showers will taper off as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Moving into Tuesday we start dry but during the evening hours, a quick-moving clipper system will dive in from the northwest. This will bring more showers and potentially a few snowflakes to the highest elevations through Wednesday morning. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and fall to near the freezing mark by Wednesday morning.

The Extended Forecast:

High pressure builds in on Wednesday, however, it is going to be flat chilly. Highs will be near 40, lows will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s by Thursday morning. That high pressure keeps us dry on Friday and Saturday with typical seasonal temperatures. The focus then shifts to the weekend. A strong cold front looks to dive down from Canada and cause a strong low-pressure system to develop. There are still some questions about how this system develops, but it looks like a possibility we could see thunderstorms on Sunday, followed by a touch of wintry weather. We will have to keep a close eye on how this develops during the week ahead.

