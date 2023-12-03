Christmas at the Cabin helping to preserve Appalachian art

Christmas at the Cabin
Christmas at the Cabin(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 20 years, the Art of the Mountains has hosted Christmas at the Cabin.

With handmade items and crafts, it is an opportunity for folks to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts.

Rae Ann Barnett serves on the group’s committee and said this allows them to teach the younger generation about the art.

“Our mission is to keep Appalachian art alive and to teach people and to instill in these young people how to do crafts, how artwork, how to make quilts and how to paint and how to write. We have an author who does writing classes, we have painters who do paint classes. We have all kinds of crafters and artists,” she explained.

Barnett said they host events and attend different festivals throughout the year.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

