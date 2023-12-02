Wayne Co. man accused of shooting at woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man is facing attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

Angel Torres-Colon, 32, was arrested Friday.

Police in Monticello said they were called around 7:30 a.m. after a woman reportedly ran into an ACE Hardware and said a man was chasing her.

Officials added Torres-Colon fired three shots at the woman. The woman, later identified as Deyka Ojeda, reportedly injured her foot, but police said it was not because of the shooting.

Police said Torres-Colon ran from the scene, but he was later arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Ojeda was taken to the hospital for treatment, but we did not receive an update on her condition.

