WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, December 1, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Friday’s ARH Sports Overtime, we will recap Pikeville’s state championship run at Kroger Field, preview Bell County’s state title game on Saturday, and show highlights and scores from local boys and girls high school basketball games.

ARH Sports Overtime will air at 11:10 p.m.

You can watch it on WYMT. We will show segments of the show in this article later tonight after the show.

